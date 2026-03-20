KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Traffic flow on several major highways was slow this morning as people began returning to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that as of 8 am, congestion was reported at only two main locations – the East Coast Expressway (LPT) and the North-South Expressway (PLUS) – while traffic on other routes, including those heading south, remained under control.

“On the LPT, traffic is slow between Lintang and Bentong due to a surge in the number of vehicles. Congestion has also been detected on the KL-Karak Expressway heading east, with slow-moving traffic stretching 9.8 kilometres (km) from KM48.1 to KM57.9 (Bukit Tinggi).

“This is due to a broken-down vehicle obstructing the fast lane along the stretch,” he told Bernama.

On the PLUS highway, traffic is slow from Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering following a trailer breakdown at KM264.4 northbound, from Ipoh Utara to Kuala Kangsar, which has blocked the left lane. However, traffic conditions at the location remain manageable.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys carefully and obtain the latest traffic updates via the LLM toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752 to avoid being caught in prolonged congestion. — Bernama