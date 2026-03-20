MELAKA, March 20 — A man who beat his pregnant wife on Sunday has been remanded for four days at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here, starting today.

The remand order until Monday (March 23) against the food delivery person was issued by Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani.

It is to assist the investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, and Section 18(A) of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

Yesterday, the police arrested a man who was accused of beating his pregnant wife, in a house in Taman Seri Kemendor, Jasin.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit was reported to have said that the 22-year-old suspect was arrested by a team of police officers from the D8 and D11 units, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) at around 11 am. — Bernama