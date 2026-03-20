KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The excitement of welcoming Syawal 1 was clearly visible among travellers who flooded the main bus stations in the federal capital last night to return to their hometowns ahead of Aidilfitri.

The city dwellers met by Bernama expressed relief and gratitude for having managed to get return tickets, describing the express bus service as the best option following the extraordinary traffic congestion on the highways.

The concourse of the Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) here was packed with people, but the smoothness of the terminal management system and the provision of last-minute additional bus tickets ensured that the movement of passengers to the departure platform remained orderly and under control.

City dwellers have begun returning to their hometowns by boarding buses at the Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration March 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

For bank employee Amir Asyraf, 28, who was returning to Tanah Merah, Kelantan for Raya by bus for the first time, his decision to choose public transport was to avoid the fatigue of driving his own vehicle through traffic congestion for twelve hours.

“I don’t want to drive because I want to avoid stress. Then, because I also want to experience returning home using public transport,” he said.

At Hentian Duta, Bernama’s survey found that the atmosphere was calm even though the terminal was also the focus of city dwellers making last-minute trips, especially to destinations in the north of the country.

For factory operator Salwa Hamzah, 49, it was the express bus service with her 14-year-old son to return home for Raya in Parit Buntar, Perak for the past three years.

Salwa, who had purchased tickets as early as the first week of Ramadan, was grateful that the online purchase system made things easier for her without having to face the plight of tickets running out.

People board a bus to return to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, during a Bernama photo tour at Putrajaya Sentral March 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

“The ticket prices are still the same,” she said.

Private sector worker Iza Samsudin, 32, who experienced being like a nomad in the capital for the first year, also took the safe approach by choosing the express bus service to Jitra, Kedah.

Although she has her own vehicle, she chose to leave it in the capital to avoid the risk of driving alone on a long journey.

“I don’t want to drive because I’m going home alone. I’m also worried that if I suddenly fall asleep in the middle of the road, there will be no one to help me take over the driving, so I just leave for the bus terminal after office today,” she said.

Muslims across the country will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow. — Bernama