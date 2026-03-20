KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Muslims to continue fostering love, strengthening bonds of kinship and extending sincere forgiveness to one another in conjunction with Syawal.

In a Facebook post, he reminded the people to cherish the moments spent with family and loved ones during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

He also prayed that the Syawal celebrations would bring blessings, peace and happiness to all Muslims.

“I would like to take this opportunity, together with my wife, family, the staff at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, and all Umno members, to convey my heartfelt wishes for a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 1447H to all Muslims, wherever they may be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof urged Muslims to celebrate Aidilfitri this year in a modest yet meaningful way.

He said the world today was still grappling with conflicts across several regions, including in West Asia with the situation in Gaza‑Palestine, while tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continued to affect regional stability.

Fadillah said in Eastern Europe, the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict had yet to find a resolution, while in South Asia, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan further contributed to pressures on regional peace.

He said the situation had affected not only global security, but also the world economy, causing disruptions in energy and food supplies, rising commodity prices, and volatility in international markets.

Malaysia was also impacted, with higher living costs, disrupted supply chains, and mounting economic challenges, highlighting the need for careful and prudent management of expenditures, he added.

“In these uncertain times, every penny we save holds great importance for our future and that of our family.

“However, let this situation not diminish the joy of Hari Raya. True happiness lies not in extravagance, but in togetherness, sitting with family, forgiving one another, treasuring your loved ones, and strengthening bonds with friends of all backgrounds,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the Madani Government had taken several prudent measures to help the people navigate the global crisis, including providing targeted subsidies and managing fuel prices responsibly despite the rise in world oil prices.

In addition, he said the disbursement of Phase 2 of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) had been expedited, while Special Financial Assistance for civil servants had also been distributed.

Fadillah said an additional public holiday has been declared to facilitate Aidilfitri preparations and travel to hometowns, aiming to ease the people’s burdens and bring joy during the festive season.

“The government will continue to strive to ensure stability through price controls on essential goods, strengthening the social safety net, providing targeted assistance to the people and implementing measures to strengthen the domestic economy so that we are not overly dependent on external factors. Behind every policy and decision, there is a clear objective, to help the people lead better lives.

“However, Malaysia’s strength lies not only in government policies, but also in its people. In this challenging times, let us continue to uphold the unity that has long been the nation’s pillar by respecting, helping, and understanding one another across races. This is our greatest strength. Do not let differences divide us; instead, let our diversity be a source of strength,” he said.

Fadillah said Hari Raya, celebrated by Muslims tomorrow, is the best occasion for people to reconnect, extend forgiveness, and strengthen the bridges of unity.

“This country will continue to be strong only if its people remain united, segulai sejalai,” he said. — Bernama