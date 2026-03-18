BANGKOK, March 18 — A Thai man broke into the zoo enclosure of Moo Deng, an endangered baby pygmy hippo and internet sensation, police said today, as the zoo filed a trespassing complaint.

Moo Deng — whose name translates as “bouncy pork” — has gained global attention thanks to social media videos showing her adorable antics, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and boosting zoo ticket sales.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, about a two-hour drive from the capital Bangkok, said a Thai national had unlawfully entered the animal’s pen yesterday.

Footage of the close encounter released by local media showed a man wearing a tank top, shorts and sandals inside the enclosure and recording Moo Deng with a tablet.

Zoo staff took about 10 minutes to remove the man from the pen, which also houses Moo Deng’s mother, local media reported.

“The individual entered a restricted animal area,” the zoo said in a statement.

It would “pursue legal action without exception” and added that Moo Deng was unharmed but “slightly startled” by the incident.

Police told AFP the intruder, a man who visited the zoo with his grandnephew, had wanted a closer look at the animal.

“We have initiated a trespassing case,” said local investigating officer Athiwat Siralertthakorn.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

Under Thai law, trespassers face up to one year in jail, a fine of up to 20,000 baht (RM2,420) or both.

The pygmy hippo calf, which marked its first birthday in July, has inspired merchandise and memes since first going viral online in 2024.

Moo Deng has even featured in a beauty campaign by cosmetics giant Sephora, highlighting her glowing, peach-toned face. — AFP