SEOUL, March 18 — Your morning jog just got a whole lot… butter.

The viral “butter run” — or as some are calling it, the “churn and burn” — is turning heads (and stomachs) by blending cardio with a kitchen experiment. What started as a quirky idea among trail runners has now snowballed into a full-on social media trend, with runners in from South Korea to Australia joining in.

But this isn’t just another random TikTok challenge. It actually has a very specific origin story — and it begins on the trails of Oregon.

Earlier this year, 30-year-olds Libby Cope and Jacob Arnold decided to test a question that sounds like it came mid-caffeine buzz: “Do you think if we ran with this it would turn into butter?”

Instead of overthinking it, they went all in. Heavy cream went into a double-layered zip-top bag (with a pinch of sea salt), tucked into a running vest — and off they went for an hour-long trail run.

What came out at the end wasn’t just content. It was butter.

The pair managed to churn the cream into a spreadable, yellowish lump by the finish line — and yes, they ate it on bread. According to Cope, it “tasted great,” though the whole experiment was driven more by curiosity than culinary ambition.

Naturally, she filmed the entire thing. The clip racked up more than 11 million views on Instagram, effectively launching what would become one of the most delightfully unhinged fitness-food trends online.

The science checks out. Butter forms when cream is agitated long enough for fat molecules to clump together and separate from the liquid. In this case, the constant jostling of a run — especially on uneven trails — does the churning.

And not all runs are created equal. Cope found that about five to six miles hits the sweet spot, while trail running helps thanks to higher impact. Temperature matters too: too cold and nothing happens, too hot and the cream stays runny.

Since that first post, runners everywhere have jumped in. Some nail it, producing small batches of butter and buttermilk. Others open their containers to find whipped cream instead — still a win, depending on your snack standards.

The ritual has become part of the fun. Open the bag, reveal the result, spread it on bread. A workout with a built-in finale.

And because this is the internet, the trend has already evolved. Some runners now strap cream-filled pouches onto their dogs’ harnesses, turning their pets into accidental sous chefs. The movement of a trotting dog, it turns out, is just as effective at shaking cream into butter.

At its core, the butter run reflects a bigger shift in running culture. It’s no longer just about pace or distance — it’s about experience, community and a bit of chaos.

And, apparently, it’s a gateway into running itself. As Cope put it after seeing the response online: “I’ve received so many comments saying ‘I guess this is what gets me into running,’ which I love.”

From trail miles to toast-ready butter: Libby Cope shows off her ‘churn and burn’ results after turning a bag of cream into a post-run snack.