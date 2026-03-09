KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Ramadan is in full swing, and the annual hunt for the perfect baju raya (Hari Raya outfit) has begun as streets and malls are buzzing with activity, while online feeds are flooded with colourful Eid collections and limited-edition drops.

Every year, Malaysians look forward to dressing up for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but this season, excitement is tinged with frustration.

For many, the rising cost has sparked a return to a traditional alternative: tailoring.

Among them is Athira Aminuddin, 29, a news anchor, who decided early on that this year would be different.

“Simply because the baju raya price this year is ridiculous. If I were to pay RM500 to RM600 for a pair of baju kurung, I’d rather pay for a custom-made one that fits me perfectly,” she told Malay Mail.

She explained that her choice was not about disliking ready-made pieces, but about whether the price matches the quality.

She said some designer brands justify higher prices, but mass-produced collections often don’t.

“The prices in this economy don’t make sense. Some designer brands, I understand the price, such as NH by Nurita Harith or Teh Firdaus, since they truly are fashion designers.

“However, other brands produce the baju in bulk and the materials are cheap, but because they want to make a profit, they charge the customer more than they should,” she added.

Her doubts then grew after bringing one of her previous expensive purchases to her tailor for a second opinion.

Athira said the material tore after just one wear, making it impossible to reuse for future occasions.

“I even brought a baju I bought for over RM500 to my tailor and asked if the material was really that expensive.

“She told me no — it was actually quite cheap, and the brand had definitely marked up the price to make a bigger profit,” she said.

Athira said she already arranged her design and tailor before Ramadan began.

When Eid collections were finally released and prices made headlines online, she said she felt validated in her decision.

For Zee Fazleen, 48, from Nilai, the main reason she relies on a tailor is fit and comfort.

This year, she said she only had two outfits made — one for herself and one for her daughter — and found the process smooth and affordable.

“The quality is very good, and the price is between RM120 and RM150 per outfit, which is much more affordable than mass-produced pieces that can cost RM200 or more,” she said.

Beyond practicality, the chief assistant registrar in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) said she values the personal touch tailoring offers.

She added that this attention to detail is especially important for Raya, as it ensures both comfort and confidence for herself and her daughter, while also giving them a sense of exclusivity that ready-made pieces often lack.

“One advantage of tailoring is that the design is unique. Even if the fabric is common, the cut and style can be customised.

“For Raya, it feels special and comfortable for both me and my daughter,” she said.

She has also noticed that many of her friends are rethinking their usual ready-made purchases because of rising prices.

Her friends told her that the cost of mass‑produced baju raya has become hard to justify, especially when the quality doesn’t always match the price.

“One of my friends, who always looks forward to buying Eid clothes, this year only bought one outfit because of the price.

“She had to pay RM300 for a baju kurung for her five-year-old daughter. The material is so little, but she paid almost the same as an adult. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

The appeal of tailoring isn’t limited to women. For men like Ramzi Romli, 37, a content creator, custom-made baju raya offers both comfort and practicality.

Unlike ready-made pieces, tailored outfits ensure a proper fit and allow him to choose materials that feel comfortable for long hours of Raya celebrations.

“Honestly, it’s quite hard for me to find ready-made baju raya that fits my body type nicely. When I tailor it, I know it’ll sit properly on me. I can also choose the material and make sure it’s comfortable, especially since we’ll be wearing it the whole day during Raya.”

This year, he chose a classic, traditional style rather than following fleeting trends.

Ramzi believed that a timeless design not only looks elegant but also ensures he can wear it for multiple occasions without worrying about it going out of style.

“I went with a traditional baju melayu Johor this year. I didn’t really change much to cut costs because I wanted something classic and timeless that I can wear confidently.”

By investing in a custom-made baju melayu, he said he knows the fabric, fit, and finish are all carefully considered, giving him peace of mind that the outfit will last for years to come.

When asked about ready-made baju melayu, Ramzi said he thinks the prices are generally affordable.

“Sometimes though, the fit just doesn’t work for me,” he said.