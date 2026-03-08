GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Police have confirmed the arrest of an individual allegedly linked to threats against independent preacher Zamri Vinoth.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said a man in his 20s was detained in Bukit Mertajam early this morning.

He said police received a report from Zamri at the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters.

“The suspect is being held to assist with the investigation under Sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama today.

Azizee said the investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the incident.

Yesterday, Zamri posted a 19-second Facebook video showing his vehicle being approached by a motorcycle with two men, followed by others, before colliding with it.

The incident is believed to be linked to the preacher’s remarks about a small house of worship near a hospital in the state. — Bernama