KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A dispute between two e-hailing drivers over a parking space at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been settled amicably, police said, after the altercation — which briefly turned into a fistfight — went viral on social media.

According to Utusan Malaysia, KLIA district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi said the incident occurred at the E-Hailing Long Term Car Park (LTCP) at KLIA on March 4 and was recorded by a member of the public.

Police confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident involved two local men aged 50 and 34 who had a misunderstanding over a parking bay,” he said when contacted today by the national daily.

Ravi said both men have since had their statements recorded to assist in the investigation.

However, he said the two individuals later discussed the matter and agreed to resolve the dispute amicably.

“The complainant who lodged the police report also decided that he does not want the police to pursue further investigation into the case,” he said.

Ravi advised the public not to take matters into their own hands and urged them to report any disputes involving parking in public areas to the authorities.