KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A Thai national was killed while two Malaysians were injured after the four-wheel-drive they were travelling in was rammed by an express bus at a traffic light junction near Kilometre 42 of Jalan Pekan–Kuantan early this morning.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Pekan district police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the incident was reported at about 2.53am, when a Mitsubishi Triton travelling from Pulau Serai towards Pekan had stopped at the traffic lights.

“Suddenly, an express bus carrying 24 passengers came from behind and crashed into the vehicle carrying the victims,” he said.

The victim, Hosneeamree, 24, a Thai national who was seated in the rear of the Mitsubishi Triton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, Muhammad Shafwan Abdullah Aziz, 29, a soldier, suffered abdominal injuries, while the front passenger, Mohamad Asri Mohamad Yusoff, 36, a labourer, sustained head injuries.

“The bus driver and all passengers on the express bus were not injured,” Mohd Zaidi said when contacted today.

He said the two injured victims were taken to Hospital Pekan for treatment, while the deceased was also sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Initial investigations found that the accident was believed to have been caused by negligence on the part of the bus driver,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.