MERSING, Feb 28 — The Bazar Ramadan Rahmah (BRR) initiative enables traders to continue offering food at affordable prices, helping the less fortunate throughout Ramadan.

A Bernama check at BRR in Taman Wawasan here found traders offering meals at RM5 and providing an affordable choice despite slight increases in operating costs.

Aziani Mohd Nordin, 40, a fried chicken (ayam gunting) trader, the BRR initiative gave her the chance to offer the Rahmah menu, helping more people enjoy iftar meals at pocket-friendly prices even amid rising raw material costs.

The mother of four said she normally sells standard-sized chicken at RM10 but also offers cheaper alternatives for customers.

“The RM5 Rahmah ayam gunting, which comes with three pieces of chicken, is available as an affordable choice for customers,” she told Bernama.

Since its launch on March 27, 2023, the BRR programme, introduced by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, is now entering its fourth year and has been expanded to 116 locations nationwide, including nine in Johor.

Trader Aziani Mohd Nordin prepares ‘ayam gunting’ for sale at the Bazar Ramadan Rahmah in Taman Wawasan, Mersing, Johor which she sells for RM5 to provide wallet-friendly meals during buka puasa in February 2026. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old customer, Ummi Fatini Rashid, said Aziani’s ayam gunting Rahmah has become one of her favorite dishes and she would make a point of enjoying it whenever she visits the bazaar.

“It’s tasty and the portion is generous, so I always choose it for breaking fast, especially since the price is cheaper,” she said.

Some customers, however, prefer to cook their main dishes at home to manage expenses.

Teacher’s assistant Asiah Jamian, 42, said she visits the bazaar mostly for side dishes, such as desserts, while spending quality time with her children.

“The prices of some of our favourite dishes, such as roti john, kebabs, and desserts, have increased, so we as consumers need to set a limit on what we buy to avoid overspending,” she said.

Administrative assistant Nur Farahani Azirah Apendi, 35, said that even though the bazaar has many stalls, most of them offer similar menus, prompting her to prepare her meals at home.

“It’s cheaper and cleaner to cook at home, and I can make the dishes just how my family likes. But the lively bazaar still gives me a chance to spend time with my family and enjoy a relaxed shopping trip,” she said. — Bernama