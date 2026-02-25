KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — As of February 3, Malaysia’s physical rice stock stood at 1.09 million metric tonnes, including 200,000 tonnes of buffer stock and 889,285 tonnes of trade stock, sufficient to meet national demand for 5.45 months.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the stock forms part of the ministry’s measures to ensure the continuity of food supply in the event of a disaster.

Other initiatives include a pilot project to cultivate rice across five planting cycles over two years, covering 3,000 hectares in phases from 2024 within the Malaysian Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) area.

“Additionally, we are upgrading and modernising the agricultural water management system through public-private partnerships.

“This includes the development and maintenance of the Jeniang Phase II Water Transfer Scheme to optimise water supply during floods and droughts,” he said during a Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session today.

He was responding to a question from Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) on the ministry’s measures to ensure the continuity of the country’s food supply during disasters such as floods and climate-related disruptions affecting production

He added that the ministry has also established the Rice Crop Disaster Fund to provide immediate aid to farmers affected by disasters, crop diseases or pest infestations.

“In 2025, RM5.04 million in rice crop disaster aid was disbursed to 2,255 farmers, covering 3,253.4 hectares of damaged land,” he said.

Mohamad added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is stepping up research, development, and innovation, while expanding the early warning system for pest attacks.

These initiatives are carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Meteorological Department and by strengthening ties with major food-supplying countries, including Asean members, China, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

Regarding assistance for Perlis farmers affected by floods and drought, he said support will be provided once the verification process is complete.

Last year, 265 farmers in Perlis were affected by floods, impacting 333.82 hectares of padi fields.

“Applications for aid worth RM292,426 under the Rice Crop Disaster Fund will be tabled at the Master Committee Meeting on March 6 before being disbursed to affected farmers,” he said.

The drought in Perlis last February affected about 300 hectares, with on-site assessments currently underway by the state Department of Agriculture.

Mohamad stressed that any delays in aid are due to thorough verification to ensure assistance reaches eligible recipients. — Bernama