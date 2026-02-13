KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Expanding in northern Malaysia, Japanese-founded luxury goods and gold buyer Jewel Cafe has opened its 17th outlet, marking its entry into Kedah.

The store is part of the company’s plan to operate 20 outlets nationwide by 2026.

Located at Aman Central in Alor Setar, the new outlet strengthens the company’s presence beyond major urban centres as it continues expanding into regional markets. The brand is known for purchasing branded luxury items, jewellery and gold, while offering free appraisals and a structured evaluation process aimed at ensuring transparent and smooth transactions for customers.

Founded in Japan in 2005, Jewel Cafe has grown into an international chain with more than 300 stores worldwide. It entered the Malaysian market in 2012 and has since built a reputation for customer service, clear explanations during valuation, and a welcoming in-store environment supported by trained staff.

In Japan, the brand has been recognised as No 1 in customer service satisfaction, reflecting its service-focused business model.

“We are aiming to expand our footprint further and reach our outlet target as part of our long-term growth strategy in Malaysia. We see strong potential in regional cities and remain committed to providing customers with a professional and trusted platform to sell their valuables,” said Jun Arakaki, President of Jewel Cafe.

Since 2025, Malaysian actress Maya Karin has served as the official ambassador for Jewel Café Malaysia. The company believes the ongoing collaboration will help strengthen public confidence and brand recognition as it broadens its reach.

The brand has also earned strong Google reviews, with customers frequently praising its professional staff, clear explanations during valuation, transparent transactions and fair pricing, reflecting its service-driven approach in the local market.

Customers looking to sell branded items, jewellery or gold can visit the new Aman Central outlet or learn more via Jewel Cafe Malaysia’s official website https://jewel-cafe.my/.