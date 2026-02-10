PHNOM PENH, FEB 10 — Rapidly growing and sprawling cities in South-east Asia have emerged as centres of power, symbols of prosperity and sources of hope for millions seeking a better life.

Yet beneath these success stories lie growing risks that threaten the very foundations of the cities they were designed to be.

Overpopulation is pushing some historical cities – from Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila – towards what experts describe as an ecological nightmare.

Environmental degradation, caused by water and air pollution, flooding, waste overload, high salinity levels, and rising temperatures, continues to plague these cities.

Indonesia’s Kota Kita Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director, Ahmad Rifai, said that more than 50 per cent of Indonesians now reside in urban areas, with Jakarta recently surpassing Tokyo as the world’s most populous city.

“In an ideal world, this pace of urbanisation would be matched by equally agile and inclusive governance. In reality, urban growth often outpaces planning capacity.

“Many cities, such as Jakarta, Bandung and Denpasar, are grappling with sprawling development that places increasing pressure on waste systems and air quality.

“These challenges are compounded by rising climate risks, such as flooding and heat stress, which disproportionately affect residents of dense (and) informal settlements,” Rifai told Bernama.

Southeast Asia is already home to 680 million people.

According to the United Nations’ World Urbanisation Prospects 2025 report, Jakarta is the world’s most populous city with 42 million people. Manila follows with 30 million people, while Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City each have close to 10 million inhabitants.

The report noted that the number of megacities worldwide has quadrupled from eight in 1975 to 33 last year, with 19 located in Asia.

Projections indicate that there will be 37 megacities globally by 2050, including Kuala Lumpur, which is expected to exceed 10 million people.

This trend will likely result in overcrowded neighbourhoods, increased energy demand with more fossil fuel consumption, traffic congestion, and a massive strain on the availability of land and infrastructure.

Experts warning of escalating environmental degradation across the region are calling for urgent government action.

“Cities located in the river mouth, like Bangkok, Manila, and even Jakarta, are exposed to saline intrusion, and this can impact the water supply. Cities are facing severe air and water pollution, as well as waste disposal.

“It’s very challenging. Planning is a very important issue, and we have to bring policy into action,” Thailand Environment Institute President Dr Wijarn Simachaya told Bernama.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Area generates about 10,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, while Jakarta produces around 8,000 metric tonnes each day.

Cities come under tremendous pressure from rural migration, overburdened healthcare services, rapid increase in private vehicle ownership and escalating property prices.

Real estate services firm APS Cambodia’s Research and Consulting Manager Kimsea Chea concurred that many modern cities are facing similar challenges, particularly surging property prices.

“To some extent, this is an expected outcome of urban growth and strong demand.

“However, pressures on infrastructure, healthcare, and education systems ultimately reflect how well urban planning policies are implemented and enforced by the government.

“While development naturally follows demand, a well-regulated city should be able to accommodate growth without severe congestion or widespread urban poverty,” Kimsea told Bernama. — Bernama