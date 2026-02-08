PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday witnessed the exchange of 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and documents covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony at the Seri Perdana Complex here, was held in conjunction with Modi’s two-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar exchanged three MoUs between the two governments on cooperation in disaster management, combating and preventing corruption, and audio-visual co-production.

Other documents include an Exchange of Letters on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation, Exchanges of Notes on semiconductors, and the submission of the Framework Agreement on the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

Foreign Ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Secretary East for the Indian External Affairs Ministry P. Kumaran exchanged Memorandum of Collaboration between India’s Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), as well as Exchanges of Notes on cooperation in Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and security.

Amran and Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B. N. Reddy also exchanged notes on healthcare cooperation between Malaysia and India.

Among the Malaysian Cabinet ministers present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Also present were Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who is also the minister in attendance during the visit and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Earlier on Sunday, Anwar and Modi held a four-eyed meeting, focused on further strengthening the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The discussions covered cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, labour, tourism, connectivity, agriculture and education, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

India–Malaysia relations are long-standing and multi-faceted, with economic ties continuing to demonstrate strong momentum, as total bilateral trade reached RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion) in 2025.

Malaysia’s exports amounted to RM52.3 billion (US$12.24 billion) and imports totalled RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion), with key export items comprising palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, as well as electrical and electronic products, while imports mainly consisted of agricultural, petroleum and chemical products. — Bernama