JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 29 — A total of 157 residents from 51 families affected by the peatland fire at Jalan Sungai Kapal, Taman Bayu Damai in Pengerang were allowed to return home today as the situation improved.

Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee chairman Miswan Yunus said both relief centres (PPS) at Dewan Serbaguna Taman Bayu Damai and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kapal were closed at 10am today.

“The Air Pollution Index (API) readings in the affected residential areas have returned to normal levels,” he said in a statement.

Opened on Monday, the PPS provided shelter to affected residents after thick plumes of smoke from the fire engulfed their homes, causing breathing difficulties, reduced visibility and a strong smell of burning.

Meanwhile, Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Muhammad Al Mustakim Abdul Hady said the fire has so far been successfully brought under control, with large portions completely extinguished.

“Firefighters are working to ensure that any remaining small fires are fully extinguished to prevent them from spreading,” he said.

Yesterday, the JBPM Air Unit from the Central Region Air Base in Subang assisted in the firefighting efforts by conducting water bombing operations. — Bernama