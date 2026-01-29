SHAH ALAM, Jan 29 — A total of 331 money laundering charges involving more than RM38.1 million against the former chief executive officer (CEO) and three accountants of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will be heard before the same judge.

Sessions Court judge Fatimah Zahari allowed the prosecution’s application to consolidate all cases and have them tried before her, following their transfer from the Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kulim Sessions Courts.

The charges involve Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, 67, who faces 77 counts amounting to RM10 million; Hamimah Yakub, 74, with 95 counts involving RM11.4 million; Asmat @ Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, 46, with 68 counts involving RM4.7 million; and Mohd Khushairi Osman, 55, who faces 91 counts involving almost RM12 million.

During proceedings today, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said applications to consolidate the cases had been made earlier in all relevant courts.

Defence counsel Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, representing Nasiruddin, Asmat @ Asmanira and Mohd Khushairi, and Datuk Mohd Khair Yakub, representing Hamimah, did not object to the application.

Rosli informed the court that the defence intends to submit a representation within three weeks, adding that they are reviewing case documents totalling about 10,000 pages.

The court allowed the application and fixed May 5 for the next mention.

On Sept 10 last year, Nasiruddin and the three former accountants pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to the money laundering charges.

The offences were allegedly committed at bank branches across Selangor between 2020 and 2024, involving transactions to several parties, including accounts belonging to GISBH, GISB Mart Sdn Bhd, GISB Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd and a childcare centre operator.

All accused were charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), which carries up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the value of the proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama