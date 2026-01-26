PASIR MAS, Jan 26 — Writing Arabic calligraphy on canvas has become a source of serenity for Ahmad Baihaqi Noor Azman. Through the art of khat calligraphy, the 20-year-old has found a way to calm his mind, build self-confidence, and navigate life as a person with autism.

For Ahmad Baihaqi, khat calligraphy is not merely a visual expression; it serves as a therapeutic medium that helps him stay focused and composed.

Each curve and stroke reflects patience and precision, two qualities that have become his strengths despite the challenges he faces.

The youngest of eight siblings, he said his interest in khat began at the age of nine when he studied the subject at Sekolah Rendah Islam Al Furqan in Pasir Mas.

“It was then that I felt drawn to it. Over the years, it has become a part of me, and I achieved excellent results in the subject,” he told Bernama recently.

His interest has been growing while he attends Sekolah Menengah Ugama Al-Kauthar in Peringat, Kota Bharu, where he started creating calligraphy pieces as keepsakes for retiring teachers.

Ahmad Baihaqi, who was diagnosed with mild autism three years ago, said what started as a hobby turned into a serious pursuit when he received his first paid commission from his uncle, Mohd Fudzi Ibrahim, 70, in July 2023.

The order, a calligraphic sketch of his uncle’s homestay name, came with a token payment of RM300.

“That payment gave me the motivation to take khat art more seriously. I also began using social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to learn new techniques and styles of calligraphy,” he said.

Earlier this year, he sought guidance from khat teacher Hamdi Che Wahid to improve his skills in Diwani Jali and Thuluth calligraphy.

“Diwani Jali is known for its delicacy and beauty, while Thuluth is more elegant and regarded as the ‘mother of all khat scripts’,” he explained.

Ahmad Baihaqi said producing Thuluth calligraphy requires greater precision because its letters are more curved and angled compared to Diwani Jali.

“Diwani Jali is generally used for names, while Thuluth is for writing the names of Allah, Quranic verses and surahs. Line arrangement and ornamentation are crucial to ensure balance and beauty in each piece.

“Each artwork begins with preparing the background, which is then painted using acrylics on canvas, followed by the khat sketch and final colouring,” he said.

To maintain focus, he lights bukhoor and plays calming music, with completion times ranging from one day to a month, depending on complexity.

“I do not limit my work to canvas. I also create bookmarks and small-scale art pieces, priced from as low as RM5 to RM3,000,” he said, adding that he has the full support of his parents, Norizan Ibrahim, 62, and Noor Azman Abdullah, 61.

His works have been presented to dignitaries, including the Kelantan royal family, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and local artist Nabila Razali.

The public can view Ahmad Baihaqi’s collection or place orders via the ‘Rantau Jaya Craft’ Facebook page and Instagram ‘Ahmdbaihaq1’. — Bernama