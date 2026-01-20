WASHINGTON, Jan 20 — Meteorologists say a major disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field yesterday could mean the northern lights will be seen further south than typical in the US, possibly even in Alabama or northern California.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned the severe geomagnetic storm could also cause tech problems, including issues with voltage control and impacts on satellite operations.

NOAA officials said those in northern and central states of the continental US “can look for the aurora if at night and should weather conditions permit.”

“Auroras may become visible over much of the northern half of the country and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.”

The storm is a result of “an eruption of solar material and magnetic fields” that left the sun Sunday and is expected to arrive Monday and Tuesday.

The severity of this geomagnetic storm is “very rare,” NOAA said.

Shawn Dahl of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said the last time a solar radiation storm of this intensity showered the earth was in 2003. — AFP