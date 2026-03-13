KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — At 66, when many are settling into a quiet retirement, Lim Shyang Guey is lacing up for the run of his life.

A retired telecommunications professional and a runner since his twenties, Lim, fondly known as SG, has an audacious goal: To run 2,200km around Peninsular Malaysia.

It is his most ambitious undertaking yet, driven by a love that endures and a powerful new purpose.

Lim’s dream is to run on all seven continents. Having already raced on four, he recently completed his second full marathon in Sydney. But his next challenge brings him home.

On March 28, he is scheduled to begin his journey from the NCSM–MPPP Home of Hope in Penang. He will travel through all 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia and the federal territories before returning on June 22, just in time to mark his 67th birthday.

Dubbed the ‘Run for Gold,’ the journey is supported by the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and aims to raise RM600,000 for childhood cancer awareness and services for young patients and their families.

His route will take him from Penang north to Kedah and Perlis before he crosses the mountainous East-West Highway into Kelantan.

From there, he will head down the east coast through Terengganu and Pahang before turning south to Johor.

He will then move north again through Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Perak, before a final, gruelling 78km run around Penang island to complete the challenge.

At a press conference at the Royal Selangor Club yesterday, Lim shared the inspiration behind this remarkable journey.

It all began with a dream he shared with his wife, Joo Lee. The couple had planned to travel across Peninsular Malaysia on foot, a leisurely journey together in the spirit of Cuti-Cuti Malaysia.

Tragically, that dream was cut short when Joo Lee passed away from cancer in 2024 at the age of 63. Lim retired two years ago to spend more time with her, and now, he is determined to see their shared vision through, albeit with a new mission.

“My wife and I once dreamed of travelling around Peninsular Malaysia on foot,” he said.

“After losing her to cancer, I felt compelled to complete this journey. This time, I have a new purpose: to promote cancer awareness and raise much-needed funds for children with cancer.”

Supporters and organisers gather during a press conference for Lim Shyang Guey’s charity run supporting children with cancer in Kuala Lumpur on March 12, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Lim’s decision to support young patients crystallised after visiting a Kuala Lumpur facility run by NCSM, where he met with its managing director, Dr Murallitharan Munisamy.

The centre accommodates children with cancer and their caregivers, usually mothers, who are often from rural, B40 households with nowhere else to stay.

“It’s the National Cancer Society that helps these people who lack the financial means,” Lim said, noting the stark reality of survival rates.

In developed countries, the survival rate for childhood cancer is between 85 and 95 per cent. In Malaysia, while official statistics are limited, the rate is estimated to be as low as 45 to 55 per cent.

The visit left a profound impact.

“If I can save one child from cancer, I’m actually saving two,” Lim said.

“The mum, who has unconditional love for her child, could be eternally devastated if the child doesn’t survive. That’s why I decided I have a purpose to support children with cancer.”

His training has been underway since last August. Lim rises at 5am daily to run and walk, building endurance with weekly strength training and a high-protein diet.

During the run, he plans to stay in homestays or with local hosts, allowing him to connect with communities and share cancer awareness messages directly.

“Every kilometre I run is dedicated to easing the pain of young cancer patients and their families,” he said. “This journey is not just about a physical challenge; it’s about bringing people together to make a difference in this world.”

Throughout the 2,200km trek, Lim will carry a picture of his wife, a poignant reminder of a simple dream that has blossomed into a nationwide cause.

“I will do whatever I can to complete this journey.”