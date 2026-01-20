KUALA LUMPUR, Jan — As 2016 beauty trends make a comeback online, Kylie Jenner is revisiting her defining “King Kylie” era to mark 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics, rolling out a limited-edition anniversary collection that nods to the looks that helped launch her beauty empire.

The King Kylie Collection revisits the brand’s early hero products with updated formulations and packaging that reference its beginnings.

The release comes as mid-2010s beauty moments — from matte lips to high-shine shimmer — continue to resurface on social media, driven by nostalgia and the ongoing revival of Y2K aesthetics.

In a press statement, the collection was also said to be a reminder of the early days of the brand, when beauty trends were inseparable from the era’s playful digital culture — think Snapchat filters, glossy lip selfies, and bold, Instagram-ready colour.

Kylie Cosmetics first made waves in 2015 with its Matte Lip Kit, which quickly became a viral sensation and helped establish the direct-to-consumer model that would later become a standard in the beauty industry.

Over the past decade, the brand has expanded into colour cosmetics, skincare and fragrance, and is now available in more than 50 countries.

King Kylie stamp: The Snapchat logo on her product nods to her playful, digital-era roots and viral beauty moments.

For Malaysian fans, the limited-edition collection will be available via Sephora Malaysia’s online store from Jan 1, with a wider retail rollout expected to follow.

Highlights include the King Kylie Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 10 shimmery shades inspired by Jenner’s iconic hair colours during her breakout years, and the return of the Matte Lip Kit in four limited-edition shades, including shades inspired by the original launch.

“I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said in a statement.

“I’ve loved makeup for as long as I can remember, and I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to create and share products I use every day with my fans worldwide.”