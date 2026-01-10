KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysia’s new Godzilla store, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, was officially recognised with two regional records at its grand opening yesterday at Mitsui LaLaport BBCC here

The store was awarded the title of “First Official Godzilla Store in Southeast Asia” by Asean Records and “First Interactive Godzilla Experience Retail Store in Malaysia” by Parenthood Records, marking a significant milestone for both the iconic brand and local IP management.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures including the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Noriyuki Shikata, and key executives from Toho and local partner M&M Creations Holdings.

Inside, the store immerses visitors in the world of the “King of Monsters,” featuring a striking two-metre-tall Godzilla statue and a wide variety of exclusive merchandise, from Japanese sofubi toys to apparel and collectibles.

Ben Lee, CEO of M&M Creations Holdings, explained that the store is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy, which is focused on intellectual property (IP).

“We truly believe the power of IP is the future,” he said, noting his company has managed over 300 IPs across Asia.

“When a global IP connects with local audiences in a meaningful way, it creates unforgettable experiences. We aim to open more unique IP concept stores that will delight Malaysia’s die-hard fans.”

Designed as a welcoming space for families, friends, and tourists, the Godzilla Store Malaysia aims to become a must-visit destination, promising an immersive experience for fans of all ages.