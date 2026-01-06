KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Traditional Chinese Medicine brand Eu Yan Sang has partnered with Penang-born fashion designer Datuk Jimmy Choo on a limited-edition Chinese New Year gift set called Auspicious Harmony.

The collaboration, reported by CNA, features a bright orange chest inspired by vintage travel trunks and designed by Choo, containing Hennessy XO cognac, bird’s nest, abalone and an angpow holder.

Choo said he wanted “every line and texture to express care, humility and heart.”

“When design is done with sincerity, that feeling endures,” he added.

Eu Yan Sang Singapore and Malaysia senior managing director Eric Chiu said, “Eu Yan Sang has stood for over a century as a symbol of trust, health, and heritage. Partnering with Jimmy Choo, a fellow master of craft, allows us to reimagine the meaning of thoughtful gifting from the heart in the modern era. This collaboration represents abundance not just in material form, but in spirit and connection.”

Choo, 77, was born in Penang into a family of shoemakers and crafted his first pair of shoes at the age of 11.

He later studied at Cordwainers Technical College in London and co founded Jimmy Choo Ltd in 1996, a luxury fashion house renowned for handmade women’s shoes.

His designs propelled him to global fame, earning recognition such as the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2002, as well as the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN) award from Penang state government, which carries the title Datuk, for his contributions to fashion.

Only 100 sets of the Auspicious Harmony gift set will be available in Singapore, each retailing at S$1,888 (RM5,979).