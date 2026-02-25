IPOH, Feb 25— The number of victims affected by the storm and fallen trees still at a relief centre (PPS) has dropped to 30 this morning, from 92 people last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretariat, the victims, involving 22 families from Taman Damai, Taman Ria, Taman Kaya, Taman Desa Cemerlang and Batu 2 ½, are at the Taman Kaya Multipurpose Hall in the Larut, Matang, Selama district.

Yesterday, a temporary relief centre was opened to shelter the families to facilitate cleanup work following a storm and uprooted trees in Taman Damai, Simpang, Taiping.

The storm damaged the roofs of homes and businesses, Ramadan bazaar tents, a mosque walkway, cemetery fences, the roof of Taman Pengkalan Indah surau, and several vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said that several districts in the state were forecast to experience rainstorms in the afternoon, namely areas in Larut, Matang, Selama, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim. — Bernama