KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bukit Bintang was lit up tonight with the launch of I LITE U, an innovative urban lighting initiative aimed at sustainability, brightening the capital’s nightlife.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the launch, which was also attended by Oscar-winning Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle handed a luminous sphere to Anwar to mark the launch, before he and the guests of honour watched a performance and parade at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Also present at the launch were Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, as well as Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

The festival, stretching nearly a kilometre around Bukit Bintang, showcased creative lighting, from chandeliers and moon lamps to enchanting fairy-tale-themed displays.

All the light installations used over 70 units of energy-efficient LEDs to highlight the cityscape with modern technology, support Malaysia’s low-carbon city goals, and reinforce Malaysia’s status as a top global tourist destination.

Visitors were treated to a parade showcasing colourful LED lights and a fireworks display, along with live musical performances.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim along with the VIPs looks on as dancers perform during the Lighting Innovation Project Towards Urban Sustainability launch at Pavillion Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The atmosphere was lifted by six brass bands from various agencies, a flash mob by the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), and multicultural dance performances by artistes from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the National Cultural and Arts Department (JKKN).

Highlighting Malaysia’s cultural heritage, the parade featured lion and dragon dances, bhangra and kompang performances, culminating in the I LITE U procession, with guest artiste Faizal Tahir performing atop a Hop-On Hop-Off bus.

Visit Malaysia 2026 Sun Bear mascots, Wira and Manja, along with clowns and stilt walkers, also enlivened the festive atmosphere, entertaining locals and tourists who took the opportunity to capture the moment and enjoy the illuminated displays.

I LITE U stands for Infrastructure, Lighting, Innovation, Technology and sustainable Urbanisation, reflecting the government’s commitment to smart, eco-friendly urban development. — Bernama