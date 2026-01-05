KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — China is widely associated with tea culture, making it a surprise to many that the country also produces high-quality Arabica coffee beans, with some of the finest originating from Baoshan in Yunnan province.

Grown in the Gaoligong mountain range, which has a subtropical climate, Baoshan Arabica coffee beans possess a distinctive flavour unlike those produced elsewhere, and China has fully capitalised on the potential of this commodity.

For this reason, Baoshan, the second-largest city in Yunnan, has emerged as a must-visit destination for serious coffee enthusiasts, aptly reflected in its slogan, “Looking at Chinese coffee, Yunnan’s specialty coffee is in Baoshan”.

It is also the birthplace of the Beaton Coffee brand, produced at the Beaton Coffee Industrial Culture Park.

Beaton Coffee talk of the town

The rise of Beaton Coffee has elevated Baoshan’s profile among international tourists, many of whom make a stop in the prefecture specifically to savour the taste and aroma of its premium local coffee.

As this writer found out during a visit to Baoshan last November – which was part of an eight-day study tour to China for the media and other delegates from Southeast Asia – China has fully leveraged the uniqueness of Baoshan coffee by transforming the city into a comprehensive hub combining coffee cultivation and processing.

Baoshan was recognised in 2022 as one of the first in China to develop premium coffee plantations, although coffee cultivation in the area dates back to the 1950s.

The Gaoligong mountains are not only scenic but also blessed with fertile, organic-rich soil and temperate climate that produces aromatic coffee beans with distinctive flavours.

Coffee manufacturing industry

Baoshan takes its coffee industry seriously, as evidenced by the Baoshan Vocational Education Park, a vocational college established specifically to strengthen the area’s coffee industry through courses related to coffee processing and production.

Located within the same complex is the Baoshan Coffee Industry College, which is equipped with various modern facilities, including coffee processing machines and live-streaming rooms, as well as a café offering a wide selection of coffee-based beverages for students and visitors.

Entering the processing area, one is immediately greeted by the rich aroma of coffee. Inside, students can be seen diligently processing coffee beans into powder, applying the knowledge they had acquired in the classroom.

An interpreter accompanying the group from Southeast Asia said about 700 students aged 16 and 17 are enrolled in coffee processing and production courses at the college. In addition to technical skills, they are also exposed to modern marketing methods, including selling coffee products through live streaming, a business trend that is highly popular in China today.

“They are taught how to promote and sell coffee through live streaming, skills they can apply once they enter the industry,” the interpreter said.

The college adopts a competition-oriented teaching and learning approach to ensure students gain practical experience aligned with current industry demands.

The college recorded a notable achievement in 2024 when its students secured second place in the Cross-Strait Coffee Technician Vocational Skills Competition, further validating the effectiveness of its competition-based teaching approach.

According to the college’s instructors, the courses have successfully produced highly skilled and versatile young talents capable of mastering the entire coffee industry chain, starting from cultivation and production to marketing and service delivery, including barista skills.

These programmes are also seen as contributing significantly to the transformation of China’s coffee industry, supporting the country’s shift from being merely a large-scale producer to a more competitive and influential player on the global stage.

— Pictures from Instagram/orientaldesigngifts

Coffee bean research

Currently, more than 10,000 farmers are involved in coffee cultivation in Baoshan, with the plantations covering an area of about 300,000 hectares. Each day, more than 10,000 packets of coffee are sold through e-commerce platforms.

Baoshan Zhongka Food, a coffee company based in Baoshan, also conducts research and development (R&D) on coffee beans. In its laboratory, researchers can be seen tasting brewed coffee - this is to identify the coffee’s authentic flavour so it can be consistently maintained in every brew.

According to the interpreter, ripe coffee fruits (also known as cherries or berries) are red in colour. Once harvested, the cherries are transported to processing centres for sorting and cleaning. Damaged and underripe cherries are discarded.

The selected beans are then washed and dried under sunlight or using drying machines until they reach the required moisture level, before being sorted according to size, weight and quality.

Unique

No visit to Baoshan is complete without enjoying the uniqueness of its locally-produced coffee.

At Baoshan Zhongka Food’s café, each cup of coffee is brewed using advanced robotic technology, with the entire brewing process handled by a robot. The technology also ensures consistency in aroma and flavour for every cup.

A wide variety of coffee options are available at the cafe, including blends with honey, caramel, berries, grapes and apricots, as well as pure Arabica coffee, each offering a distinct taste profile.

The richness and aroma of each variation differ, delivering a unique coffee-drinking experience.

Meanwhile, the café at Coffee Cultural Park in Baoshan offers an interesting menu, featuring coffee-based dishes such as boiled egg cooked with coffee and flavoured with brown sugar, an unexpected yet surprisingly delightful combination.

Souvenirs, such as bracelets, sold there are also made from coffee beans – these are perfect to take home to commemorate the experience of exploring Baoshan, the ‘coffee city’. — Bernama