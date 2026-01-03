KOTA BHARU, Jan 3 — The Kelantan State Government has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his swift action to ensure the replacement of the suspension bridge that collapsed at Lata Rek, Kuala Krai, on Thursday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the incident left several members of the public injured and disrupted the daily commute of local residents.

He added that the state government has instructed the Kuala Krai District and Land Office to coordinate all related matters with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, as well as the relevant agencies, to ensure that the bridge replacement works are carried out promptly and in an orderly manner.

“The state government remains committed to working closely with the Federal Government to safeguard the welfare of the people and to ensure that safe and functional public facilities are provided,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Nassuruddin also noted that the Manek Urai assemblyman and the Kuala Krai MP have visited the site to assist the victims.

Mohd Nassuruddin also conveyed his sympathy and concern to all those affected, praying for their swift recovery and that all matters be resolved smoothly.

“I hope this issue can be resolved quickly through the close cooperation of all parties involved,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar directed that funds be allocated for the immediate replacement of the collapsed suspension bridge.

The festive atmosphere of a wedding reception for a newly-wed couple turned chaotic when a suspension bridge used by their guests suddenly collapsed, causing more than 50 victims to fall into Sungai Chatel Damai, Lata Rek. — Bernama