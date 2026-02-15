LONDON, Feb 15 — Returning for its fourth year, the UK’s first and largest Ramadan light display once again illuminates Coventry Street in London, attracting crowds and public interest.

According to Anadolu Ajansi, London’s Ramadan lights are back, lighting up the heart of the West End as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Friday took part in the switch-on celebrations ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

More than 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights will shine nightly from 5 pm to 5 am local time until the end of Ramadan on March 19.

The display reads “Happy Ramadan” throughout the holy month before switching overnight to “Happy Eid” next month.

The Ramadan lights are drawing many visitors to Coventry Street to view and take photographs of the display.

Heather, who is in her 60s, is one of them. She told Anadolu that she found the lights “lovely”.

“I think it is great that we can celebrate all faiths and be totally inclusive in London. It is brilliant, really nice to see,” she said.

Heather added that people of all nationalities and faiths are in London, and that she enjoys seeing everyone celebrate.

For his part, Dylan, an 18-year-old Christian, said: “As much as I believe that England is a Christian country, I also think that London is a very diverse city.”

Dylan said he believes people need to love neighbours who come from different religious backgrounds.

“Maybe sometimes we don’t agree with someone, but as a Christian, I believe we should at least have the respect to let people think what they want to think,” he said.

“I’m Christian. I have Muslim friends here with me today. It’s just all about friendship. And that’s how I see it,” he added.

Also speaking to Anadolu, Ramsha, another London resident, said she feels happy when she sees the Ramadan lights.

“There are a large number of Muslims in London, and seeing our tradition and religion be celebrated makes us feel very included, and it’s very pretty to look at,” she noted.

Saying that she also visits the Christmas lights, Ramsha added that she believes many non-Muslims come to see the Ramadan lights “because it just looks nice and it makes you feel happy”.

“For people who don’t know about Ramadan, this is a good way for them to know that it’s a festival for Muslims taking place right now.” — Bernama-Anadolu