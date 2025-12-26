KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Beads may be seen merely as ornaments, but for the Indigenous communities of Sarawak, they are symbols of identity, history and cultural heritage that are now being introduced to Peninsular society through a contemporary touch.

This effort is driven by Renieda Sigang Ronnie, who is now based in Kuala Lumpur, by modernising traditional bead designs to be more practical and suitable for daily wear without losing their original meaning through her brand ‘nidmadetings.’

“I want to expand the understanding and use of beads, which were previously often considered suitable only for official or cultural events. So, I modernised the designs so that everyone can wear them every day.

“It is also to ensure that culturally inspired accessories remain relevant and accepted by people from various backgrounds,” she told Bernama when met at the Irama Asli & Asal Festival 2025 here recently.

Beads sourced from Miri, combining modern materials with long-held symbolic meanings. — Bernama pic

Renieda, 31, said most beads used today are made from ceramic and clay, differing from earlier traditional materials such as bone, seeds, stones and metal.

“Previously, the materials were not very colourful. Now the beads have been upgraded to be more durable and long-lasting, but the designs and meanings are still preserved,” said Renieda, who sourced her raw materials from Miri, Sarawak.

Renieda, who learned bead weaving on her own with guidance from family and friends, said that although colours and materials are adapted to current needs, the elements and meanings of traditional designs are retained as the original identity of Sarawak beads.

Indigenous beadwork from Sarawak, adapted for everyday wear as artisans seek to keep traditional crafts economically viable. — Bernama pic

Besides producing accessories such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces and anklets, the Miri-born artisan also organises bead accessory-making workshops that give participants the opportunity to design their own jewellery according to their preferences.

“For the workshops, participants will choose their own beads and pendants, then design either a necklace, bracelet or anklet within an hour. I will guide them on the basic steps and suitable materials,” she said.

Renieda said the workshops are not merely creative activities but also serve as a medium to introduce the culture of Sarawak’s Indigenous communities through explanations of the materials, production processes, as well as the meanings of bead patterns and colours.

Workshops and exhibitions introduce Sarawak bead culture to new audiences, helping sustain interest across generations. — Bernama pic

“These beads are related to culture, not religion. In the past, the more elaborate and numerous the beads worn, the higher a person’s status in society,” she said, adding that each accessory produced is sold at prices ranging from RM18 to RM120 depending on the type of beads, design and production process.

According to her, the main challenge in bead-making is ensuring neatness, especially for small-sized designs that require high concentration.

“I hope the use of beads in daily life can help people learn about Sarawak’s culture and identity, while supporting the sustainability of local traditional crafts,” said Renieda, who actively markets her crafts through participation in sales programmes and exhibitions across the country. — Bernama