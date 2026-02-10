KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) will host its annual Chinese New Year Open House on the first day of the Lunar New Year, Tuesday, February 17, at Dewan San Choon, Wisma MCA, starting at 9.30am.

In a statement, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon invited Malaysians from all communities to attend, stating that the event aims to share the joy of the festive season and strengthen harmony among the nation’s diverse society.

“By opening our doors to all, MCA hopes to create a space where people from different backgrounds can gather, exchange greetings, and interact with one another,” Chong said.

“This, in turn, will help deepen understanding and unity among all communities as we work collectively towards a more harmonious, inclusive, and stable Malaysia.”

A host of high-profile government and political leaders are expected to attend, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Leaders of other Barisan Nasional component parties, foreign envoys, and community leaders will also be present to usher in the Lunar Year of the Horse.

Chong said the open house is not just a celebration but an opportunity for Malaysians of all backgrounds to interact and strengthen the bonds of unity.

“MCA remains committed to the values of moderation and inclusiveness,” he said.

The event will feature a variety of cultural activities, including acrobatic lion dance performances, calligraphy, and traditional Chinese craft-making booths. Stage performances and refreshments will also be provided.

The public is welcome to attend with their families and friends.