KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Police have dismantled an organised property crime syndicate involved in housebreaking and shop break-ins, believed to have caused losses exceeding RM1 million in Johor over the past three years.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the syndicate was brought down under Op Shutter, led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bukit Aman.

“The syndicate was led by a 22-year-old local man and comprised five members aged between 22 and 38,” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

Mohd Khalid said the group had been actively involved in criminal activities from 2022 until October 2025 and was believed to be responsible for at least 32 cases of housebreaking and shop break-ins.

He said the syndicate primarily targeted unoccupied terraced houses and business premises fitted with shutter-type doors.

“The suspects would force entry by prying open shutters using tools such as wrecking bars or cutters before ransacking the premises and fleeing with valuables, including jewellery, cash and victims’ vehicles,” he said.

According to Mohd Khalid, the crimes were carried out in an organised and group-based manner for material gain, resulting in estimated losses of more than RM1 million.

He said enforcement action was taken in a special operation on January 24, during which two suspects aged 22 and 26 were arrested and detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“Four other members of the group, aged between 22 and 38, have been identified and are currently being held at Kluang Prison, Johor, for other offences,” he said.

Mohd Khalid said all suspects have prior criminal records involving offences such as armed and gang robbery, housebreaking, theft in buildings, extortion and criminal intimidation, disposal of stolen property and drug distribution.

Through the arrests, police have successfully solved 31 cases and completely dismantled an active housebreaking and shop break-in syndicate operating in Johor, he added.

Mohd Khalid said investigation papers were referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers’ Serious Crime Unit on February 5, and prosecutors have agreed to charge all six members under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code for being members of an organised criminal group.

“If convicted, they face imprisonment of between five and 20 years,” he said, adding that charges will be brought before the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on February 12.