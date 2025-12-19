PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18, 2025 — Eighteen government agencies and strategic industry partners have been honoured by the Technology Depository Agency (TDA) for their exceptional contributions to strengthening local industries through national procurement programmes.

The awards, presented in conjunction with TDA’s 10th anniversary, recognise organisations that have successfully championed technology transfer, local capability development, and value-for-money outcomes in high-value government contracts.

As the central agency appointed by the government, TDA oversees two key national mechanisms.

The first, the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP), ensures that large government procurements include strategic requirements for suppliers to transfer technology, develop local talent, and involve Malaysian industrial participation.

The second, Performance-Based Contracting (PBC), shifts government contracts from a traditional purchasing model to an outcome-driven one, where payments are tied to the achievement of specific performance indicators, enhancing efficiency and innovation.

The awards were officiated by then-Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, who has since been appointed to the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

“The achievements of these agencies and partners showcase how strategic collaboration and innovation can drive measurable outcomes for the nation,” Lim said.

The distinguished recipients included major government bodies such as the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health, and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, as well as key industry players like CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotives, Alstom, and Siemens Mobility.

Others such as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad received commendations.