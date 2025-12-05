KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Behind the rich, inviting aroma of coffee, few realise that the charm of a cup of coffee goes beyond the beans alone.

The true character of coffee is shaped just as much by the brewing techniques that bring out its flavours.

Each brewing method carries its own identity, influencing the drink’s texture, aroma and flavour balance. This is what makes every cup unique, offering a distinct experience for every coffee lover.

Considered an essential “secret” for anyone who wants to explore this profession, barista Muhammad Zakir Mohd Zamil, 26, said there are four main brewing techniques commonly used to produce different flavours.

“Brewing refers to the extraction process that happens when coffee grounds come into contact with water, and it plays the most important role in determining flavour balance. The four brewing techniques commonly used are espresso, percolation, immersion and decoction.

“Espresso uses machine pressure, percolation relies on gravity, immersion involves steeping coffee grounds in water like the French press technique, while decoction uses direct heat,” he told Bernama.

Met during a brewing demonstration held in conjunction with the “Aroma of Coffee: Expression of Art and Culture” event held at Dataran Muzium Negara here on November 29 and 30, Muhammad Zakir said the espresso method offers a richer and more intense flavour, while the other techniques generally produce a smoother texture, ideal for highlighting a coffee’s flavour profile more clearly.

With almost five years of experience, the trainer at Barista Guild Asia said the quality of a cup of coffee is also influenced by water temperature, which plays a major role in determining the final extraction and the drink’s overall balance.

Explaining that the ideal water temperature ranges between 88° and 96°Celsius, he added that the flavour also depends on the roast level of the beans.

“Boiling water at 100° isn’t recommended as it can cause over-extraction. Over-extracted coffee is usually bitter and leaves a dry aftertaste, while under-extracted coffee produces an imbalanced sourness.

“The ideal extraction produces a well-balanced flavour with a clear aroma,” he said, adding that as a barista, he can tell whether the brewing process is done correctly simply by tasting the coffee.

Muhammad Zakir said local coffee drinkers tend to prefer Arabica beans from Brazil because their flavour profile closely resembles what many consider “real” coffee, similar to the taste of ‘kopi O’.

“High floral taste or acidity is less preferred here. Brazilian profiles align more closely with what people recognise as coffee,” said Muhammad Zakir, who is also skilled in creating various latte art designs.

He said interest in brewing techniques is growing among coffee enthusiasts, including those who have started making their own coffee at home.

For home brewers looking to improve their coffee without expensive equipment, he recommends focusing on the five basic elements of brewing.

“These five elements — grammes, grind size, time, temperature and turbulence — are enough to make a significant difference to the final cup,” he said. — Bernama