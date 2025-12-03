KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — It’s that time of the year when you let everyone (against their wills) how many times you listened to that Kendrick Lamar song.

Spotify Wrapped has been part of the cool kids’ social media posting for a while now but YouTube Music and Apple Music have been trying to do their own year-end user summaries to varying degrees of success.

YouTube Music has had recaps for a while now but soon you’ll be able to get YouTube Recaps of all your video watching patterns, which I suppose makes it easier for advertisers to target you but who cares when you can share your favourite playlists, right?

Cynicism aside, knowing exactly how many minutes you’ve been listening on your streaming services can also be handy.

Like, if you’ve barely listened to Spotify but spend all your time on YouTube instead, maybe it’s time to switch to YouTube Music.

What’s on YouTube Music Recap 2025

In the continued story of AI that no one asked for, users in some countries can AI prompt YouTube and ask it about your listening choices.

It hasn’t appeared in the Malaysian YouTube app at press time.

The recap also shows where the music you listen comes from in a Musical Passport compilation as well as your favourite artist or ‘Musical Bestie’

Your favourites are also saved into a handy dandy private playlist so you can play them on repeat (again).

Apple Music has the stats

Apple doesn’t call it a recap instead calling it a Replay, which you can actually access throughout the year, not just making you wait till the year closes, just that you get a fancy video at the end of the year for it.

In the Replay: Your Top Music section (scroll down to find it) you can not only find your 2025 yearly recap but previous years.

Apple’s own music creators have also picked out their top songs of the year and if you’re curious about what Malaysians have been listening to on the service, check them out below:

Top Songs of 2025: Global

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Top 100: Shazam

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.

Lola Young, Messy

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

Alex Warren, Ordinary

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

Top 100: Global Radio

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

Lola Young, Messy

Alex Warren, Ordinary

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Top 100: Lyrics

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, Golden

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Top 100: Sing

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

ROSÉ, Bruno Mars, APT.

Billie Eilish, Wildflower

HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, Golden

Mrs. GREEN APPLE, Lilac

Top 10 Songs of 2025: Malaysia

APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Wildflower by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish by Birds of a Feather

Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) by Tenxi & Jemsii & Naykilla

luther by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Golden by HUNTR/X & EJAE & Audrey Nuna& Rei Ami & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

Mangu (feat. Charita Utami) by Fourtwnty

Like Jennie by Jennie

Bukan Lagi Kita by Nadeera