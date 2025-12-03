ISTANBUL, Dec 3 — A Turkiye bank was forced to let an intruder that set off its alarms go…because it a tabby cat.

The grey tabby, gender unknown, was seen in an Instagram reel from the account @kusadasi_ada_haber mewing at the locked door from inside.

While the exact location of the branch is also not immediately discernible it appears to be a branch of the Turkiye bank, Denizbank.

As the cat mews frantically at the person taking video of the scene, a uniformed person who looks to be either an employee or the bank’s security can be seen coming up to the door presumably to let the cat out.

All’s well that ends well but here’s hoping the cat remembers to leave premises before closing time or at least the bank’s staff gets better at ensuring no one or at least, no cat gets left behind.