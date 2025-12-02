KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2We a — ll know the convenience of a power bank, keeping our mobile and handheld devices charged wherever we go.

But what if your electric vehicle (EV) could enjoy the same convenience?

Enter Perodua’s P-Charge Mobile charging station for its latest homegrown EV, the QV-E — a nearly two-tonne “power bank” that can be deployed anywhere, providing a flexible, worry-free solution to keep your EV charged and road-ready.

At the official launch of the QV-E at Menara Miti recently, the P-Charge Mobile nearly stole the spotlight with its wary, almost sentient expression animated through glowing digital blue eyes set within its bulky frame.

The P-Charge Mobile mirrors the design of a mobile charging station from China-based Gotion High-tech Co Ltd, featuring customisable digital ‘eyes’ on its dark glass front panel — creating a stylised ‘face’ — while a slender strip of headlights serves as its ‘mouth’.

Encased in a sleek, futuristic white-and-grey exterior, the portable charging unit features a rounded, pod-like form and is maneuvered by an operator using a handheld controller. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

Measuring 1.15 metres wide, 2.22 metres long, and 1.53 metres tall, the P-Charge Mobile features a sleek, futuristic white-and-grey exterior with a rounded, pod-like design.

As a repackaged unit, its onboard operating system has been set to English, with Gotion’s logo still clearly visible, while its exterior has been entirely redesigned by Perodua.

With its ability to be deployed almost anywhere like a power bank, the P-Charge Mobile is expected to be strategically placed in high-traffic locations such as shopping malls, highway R&Rs, events or locations where EV chargers are scarce.

According to Perodua’s QV-E brochure, the P-Charge Mobile is “revenue ready, built for businesses to scale EV infrastructure.”

The P-Charge Mobile is also equipped with a 184-kWh battery pack, enabling it to deliver DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 60 kW to electric vehicles.

When fully charged, it can reportedly recharge up to three EVs from 0 to 100 per cent, making it a practical and versatile solution for on-the-go charging support.

It also has a maximum speed of five kilometres per hour and can be remotely operated within a small radius of about five metres, such as a designated parking lot, with the operator simultaneously serving as a deterrent against potential vandalism.

According to Perodua, users only need to access the P-Circle superapp to locate available units for charging and complete payments directly through the app.

While the P-Charge Mobile is designed to complement existing public charging infrastructure, its feasibility in terms of full autonomy and transportation efficiency remains to be seen.