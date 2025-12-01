KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) reminded drivers to read the signs before turning left at red traffic lights.

In a Facebook post, DBKL remarked that many road users are “still unaware or inattentive” about the meaning of the sign “Belok Kiri Jika Tiada Kenderaan dan Pejalan Kaki (turn left if no vehicles and pedestrians).”

Instead many are using the signs as an excuse to make left turns carte blanche at red lights in the city when it is entirely conditional, and hinges on there not being any incoming traffic or pedestrians.

DBKL stated “This sign allows drivers to turn left at a red traffic light, but only if the way is completely safe. Ensure there are no vehicles coming from other directions, no pedestrians crossing, and always prioritise safety before moving.”

Drivers must stop, DBKL said, if pedestrians or vehicles are present.

The council further reminded Malaysian drivers that the conditional left turn was not a special privilege but a responsibility.