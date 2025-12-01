KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Perodua QV-E is officially here as the national automaker’s first electric vehicle (EV). The launch of QV-E also marks the debut of Malaysia’s first EV battery subscription for a passenger car.

Codenamed P01A, the Perodua QV-E has been in development since August 2023 involving 266,000 man-hours of R&D and a total cost of RM800 million.

The new EV was built using an all-new platform that Perodua co-developed with the renowned Austrian automotive company, Magna Steyr. Despite that, the Rawang giant assures that the IP of the platform as well as all other IPs related to the QV-E including design still belonged to Perodua.

Perodua QV-E pricing

Let’s cut to the chase: how much do you need to pay in order to get your hands on Perodua’s first EV?

Well, the Perodua QV-E can be yours for RM80,000 but that’s just the pricing for the car. For the battery, you have to pay RM275 per month under a 9-year Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) contract.

However, customers don’t have to make separate individual payments to the bank and Perodua. Instead, they only have to make one single payment per month as the EV’s monthly instalment and battery leasing fee will be divided by bank and Perodua behind the scene.

At the moment, the Perodua QV-E is not available as an outright purchase. In other words, you have to sign-up for the BaaS contract if you want to buy the EV.

Perodua QV-E colourways, warranty

Available in single variant, the Perodua QV-E can be obtained in two colourways including Ice Blue and Caviar Grey. In terms of warranty, the Perodua QV-E is covered by a 6-year/150,000km warranty for the vehicle itself while the EV’s drive unit has its own 8-year / 150,000km warranty.

On the other hand, QV-E’s high-voltage battery has a lifetime warranty. Then again, you never owned the car’s high-voltage battery in the first place as it is perpetually belonged to Perodua even after your 9-year BaaS contract has finished.

Perodua QV-E quick specs

The QV-E features a Sportback design intended to convey a sporty, modern, and bold image. Exterior elements to further accentuate this image include end-to-end Daytime Running Lights, a rear light bar, a flushed front door handle, a quarter handle for the rear door, and 18-inch aero alloy wheels.

Physically, the QV-E is actually shorter (4,170mm) and lower (1,502mm) than a BYD Dolphin Extended Range (ER). It also has a shorter wheelbase at 2,680mm, but it is slightly wider (1,800mm) and has a higher ground clearance of 158mm.

In addition to that, the QV-E is also a lighter car than the Dolphin ER although not by much. Weighing in at 1,600kg, it is about 58kg less than the Dolphin ER.

The interior design of QV-E is quintessentially Perodua – straight forward, no over-the-top elements.— SoyaCincau pic

Here is a comparison between QV-E and selected vehicles such as Dolphin ER, Proton e.MAS 5, Myvi, and Ativa:

Perodua QV-E

Dimensions: 4,170mm (L) x 1,800mm (W) x 1,502mm (H)

Wheelbase: 2,680mm

Ground clearance: 158mm

Kerb weight: 1,600kg

BYD Dolphin ER

Dimensions: 4,290mm (L) x 1,770 (W) x 1,570mm (H)

Wheelbase: 2,700mm

Ground clearance: 158mm

Kerb weight: 1,658kg

Proton e.MAS 5

Dimensions: 4,135mm (L) x 1,805mm (W) x 1,580mm (H)

Wheelbase: 2,650mm

Ground clearance: 160mm

Kerb weight: 1,230kg – 1,305kg

Perodua Myvi

Dimensions: 8,395mm (L) x 1,735mm (W) x 1,515mm (H)

Wheelbase: 2,500mm

Ground clearance: 160mm

Kerb weight: 985kg – 1,025kg

Perodua Ativa

Dimensions: 4,065mm (L) x 1,710mm (W) x 1,635mm (H)

Wheelbase: 2,525mm

Ground clearance: 200mm

Kerb weight: 1,035kg

Interestingly, the boot lid of QV-E is opened by pressing the Perodua logo, but the liftgate mechanism is manual. As for boot space, Perodua didn’t share the official figure during the QV-E’s pre-launch media briefing but from our observations, it appears to be slightly bigger than Myvi. We will update this article once we receive the official information.

Meanwhile, the QV-E does not come with a frunk. This didn’t come as a surprise though, since it appears that Perodua has fully utilised the space inside the EV’s motor bay.

The seats are a mix of leatherette and fabric, and the car includes a leather-wrapped, flat-bottomed, two-spoke steering wheel. — SoyaCincau pic

The interior design of QV-E is quintessentially Perodua – straight forward, no over-the-top elements. Featuring black interior colour with grey-silver accents, the materials used are mainly plastic, with soft-touch finishes on the dashboard and headliner.

The seats are a mix of leatherette and fabric, and the car includes a leather-wrapped, flat-bottomed, two-spoke steering wheel. It also features physical switches for climate controls and a rotary gear selector with a toggle switch for drive mode. The vehicle does not include a panoramic roof.

The QV-E incorporates three digital displays: a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment display, and a digital rear view mirror. The EV also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while users can utilise the P-Circle App to monitor and control some of the car’s features like charging and climate settings.

Moving on to performance, the QV-E has a front-wheel drive setup and features a 150kW electric motor, which delivers 201 horsepower and 285Nm of torque. This allows the new EV to hit 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds , with a top speed of 165km/h.

The single variant is powered by a 52.5kWh LFP battery from CATL. Perodua claimed an NEDC-rated range of 445km, and while the official WLTP figure isn’t ready during the pre-launch media briefing, our estimate suggests around 378km, making a real-world range of approximately 350km seems plausible.

In terms of charging, the QV-E has a modest setup with 60kW DC charging, allowing the EV to be recharged from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes. It also supports 6.6kW AC charging which takes 8 hours of charging time for the EV to reach 100%. Not to forget, you can use the QV-E to power up external appliances through its 3.3kW Vehicle-2-Load (V2L)feature.

This EV is certainly not lacking when it comes to safety. Equipped with 6 airbags as standard, the QV-E has a long list of ADAS features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), and more.

It also includes a Surround View Monitoring Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), and a built-on driving video recorder.

The QV-E also feature the Child Presence Detector (CPD) that is designed to reduce the risk of child death in parked vehicles. According to Perodua, the CPD sensor is quite good to the extent that it is able to detect movement in the rear are of the cabin and footwell even if the child is under fabric covering.

If the CPD sensor detected a kid inside the car, it will turned on the car’s horn and hazard lights. It will also sent notifications to the car’s owner through app and SMS. The new EV from Perodua also has a Built-in Emergency SOS system, which allows you to connect to Perodua Auto Assist if you experienced a breakdown. The system would also automatically contacts MERS999 if the airbags are deployed during an accident. — SoyaCincau