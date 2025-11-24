PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — In an industry defined by shifting trends, tight competition and ever-rising customer expectations, leadership in hospitality is often measured by bottom lines, marketing strategies and menu innovation.

But for Leslie Gomez, founder and managing director of The Olive Tree Group, success is measured in something far more human — the stability and growth of the nearly 700 employees who rely on the organisation for their livelihoods.

Since establishing the group in 2003, Leslie has built one of Malaysia’s most recognisable homegrown hospitality portfolios, encompassing 31 restaurants and bars across six states and two countries.

The brands span multiple culinary styles — from North Indian and European to local favourites — backed by chefs, beverage managers and service teams working across more than a dozen concepts.

Yet despite the scale, Leslie’s approach remains personal. To him, every team member plays a critical role: the cook fine-tuning flavours late at night, the outlet manager driving performance, the steward welcoming diners or the cleaner ensuring standards long after closing.

Their job security, financial stability and career development are the foundation on which he makes business decisions. This responsibility, he said, is both a motivation and a compass.

Every choice made at the boardroom level filters down into real lives — from salaries that support households to opportunities that help staff progress professionally. Instead of being weighed down by the pressure, he sees it as the purpose behind his leadership.

Under his stewardship, The Olive Tree Group has weathered market shifts, economic challenges and evolving consumer habits.

Through each phase, the philosophy has remained clear: to build sustainable concepts where people — not just brands — can thrive. Even as the group expands with new dining experiences, careful planning ensures the long-term stability of the workforce that powers the business.

Much of this continuity, Leslie believes, comes from the culture he has cultivated. Values such as loyalty, respect and discipline are reinforced through his constant visibility on the ground and his direct connection to staff at all levels.

The result is a workplace built on trust, shared goals and a commitment to excellence rooted in mutual respect.

For Leslie, hospitality is not merely a commercial sector — it is a “human ecosystem”. Every outlet represents a community, and every employment decision represents a family’s future.

“The Olive Tree Group’s journey is a reminder that leadership extends beyond revenue figures and corporate announcements. It lies in elevating the lives of those who contribute to a company’s success,” he said.

While many corporate leaders now speak of purpose-driven leadership, Leslie has built his business around it from the start. His story reflects a belief that true success is not measured only in business growth, but in how many people grow along with it.