SEOUL, Nov 17 — South Korea’s running boom has turned into a weekend nightmare for Seoul, with a marathon calendar now so packed that near-constant road closures are sparking widespread public anger and grinding city life to a halt.

Central districts from Gwanghwamun to the Han River bridges are being repeatedly shut down for large-scale races that funnel tens of thousands of runners through the city’s busiest corridors, forcing residents, businesses and tourists to navigate a frustrating maze of detours.

For many, the strain is becoming unbearable, The Korea Herald reported.

“It’s good to run for health, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of ordinary citizens,” said Kim Keon-ho, 72, who was rerouted on a recent Sunday. “The roads are all closed, but there’s little guidance. It’s frustrating.”

Tourists are also caught off guard. “I have been waiting for the bus for 20 minutes now,” said a 24-year-old visitor from Vietnam. “There’s not enough information for foreigners.”

Local businesses are feeling the pinch as well. “It feels like every weekend,” said a café owner in Jongno. “Customers call to ask whether they can even reach the store. It affects business more than people realise.”

A surge in races... and complaints

Data reveals a staggering rise in both events and public anger. The number of marathons held in Korea surged from just 19 in 2020 to 254 in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, public complaints filed with the city over marathon traffic disruptions have skyrocketed, jumping from 15 in 2021 to 461 in 2024.

Much of the expansion is driven by private organisers, who treat marathons as lucrative, revenue-generating events, with participation fees ranging from ₩70,000 to ₩100,000 (RM200 to RM285), supplemented by corporate sponsorships.

Despite these private earnings, public resources bear the cost.

Over the last three years, more than 36,000 police officers have been deployed to manage road closures for these events, and officials confirm they do not receive cost reimbursement from the organisers.

Amid the growing backlash, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has acknowledged the problem, stating that the city is reviewing measures such as earlier start times and better-planned detour routes to reduce the inconvenience to the public.