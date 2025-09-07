KANGAR, Sept 7 — The spirit of independence is celebrated not merely by waving the Jalur Gemilang, but also through efforts to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment.

To demonstrate his love for the country, 70-year-old Nordin Nayan from Kampung Wang Besar has incorporated recycling into his daily life for over 30 years.

The senior citizen, who sells newspapers at Pasar Besar Sena here, said his efforts go beyond financial gain, as they are also driven by his passion for maintaining a clean environment and his commitment to sustainability.

“I do this because I enjoy it. I pick items such as boxes, milk cans, mineral water bottles, and scrap metal. I look for them at large garbage bins and night markets to pick up recyclable waste.

“Besides that, if I come across discarded recyclables on my way from home to sell newspapers at Pasar Besar Sena, I’ll pick them up. I can’t stand trash scattered everywhere,” he told Bernama recently.

For the septuagenarian, his contribution may seem small and insignificant to some, but he believes that if more Malaysians adopted the same practice, the country would become much cleaner.

Nordin said on average, he can collect between 100 and 200 kg of recyclables every two weeks, earning an estimated RM50 for 200 kg when sold to recycling collection centres.

Meanwhile, E-Idaman Sdn Bhd Operations Division Head Munir Amani Dasheer said that recyclers like Nordin play a crucial role in maintaining local cleanliness.

“Their efforts embody patriotism and love for the country through environmental preservation for the well-being of future generations. Therefore, they deserve respect and support,” he said.

He stated that Nordin had won first place in the recycling category at the 2024 National Recycling Day celebration, organised by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) in Perlis.

“The award was presented to him for collecting the largest amount of recyclables and in recognition of his contributions to environmental conservation. He was also able to generate extra income to support his livelihood.

“This is the very concept we are promoting through the opening of the DTRC (Drive Thru Recycle Centre), creating opportunities for locals to earn additional income through selling recyclables,” he said. — Bernama