KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Petaling Jaya and Damansara residents will soon be able to get their Books Kinokuniya fix without heading into town — the Damansara Pavilion branch is set to open on September 4.

The popular Japanese book chain had announced the opening of the new branch months prior but did not reveal a date…until now.

In a social media post, the chain stated: “We are opening our doors at Pavilion Damansara Heights on 4th September 2025, 12PM!

Come join us and be part of this exciting new chapter.

Books Kinokuniya first started operating from the Isetan department store in 1990 before moving to its own storefront in KLCC on April 1, 2001.

It might have taken Books Kinokuniya over twenty years to open a dedicated second branch (apart from the small stationery outlet at Seibu TRX) but for fans of the chain who lovingly nicknamed it "Kino" it is a welcome addition to the area's shopping scene.