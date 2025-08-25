PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — Still holding onto some feelings for your ex? Why not turn them into something positive with SPCA Selangor’s cheeky Neuter Your Ex 2.0 campaign.

For just RM100, you can sponsor a stray’s neutering and name it after your ex — because, let’s face it, closure has never felt this good. Plus, you’ll be doing a good deed. Every donation directly supports SPCA Selangor’s Potong Royong initiative, which helps humanely reduce the stray population.

Once you’ve made your contribution, simply email your ex’s name to [email protected]. Your ex’s name will then live on in the most memorable way — featured on SPCA’s ‘Wall of Exes’.

Let go of that baggage and do some good at the same time.