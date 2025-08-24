PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — The Zeekr 7X has officially launched in Malaysia and it is the brand’s first 800V EV offering for our local market. This premium full-sized fully electric SUV competes head on against many five-seater SUV contenders which include the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7 and the Xpeng G6.

The Zeekr 7X is also open for public test drive at KL Tower this weekend (Aug 23-24).

Zeekr 7X Malaysia pricing

The Zeekr 7X comes in three variants and here’s the official pricing in Malaysia:

Zeekr 7X RWD Standard – RM179,800

Zeekr 7X RWD Long Range – RM190,800

Zeekr 7X AWD Performance – RM226,800

As part of its exclusive launch offer, Zeekr Malaysia is providing a 22kW Wallbox charger and Solar Film. The 7X comes with five years/150,000km vehicle warranty and eight-year/160,000km battery warranty. Also included is a one-year Connected Service Package.

The Zeekr 7X comes in five colours – Crystal White, Onyx Black, Tech Grey, Forest Green and Brooke Blue with silver roof. — SoyaCincau pic

The 8.0L dual-mode fridge with heating feature (-15°C to 50°C) is also offered as an optional upgrade. However, Zeekr Malaysia has yet to provide the official price for this accessory upgrade.

The Zeekr 7X comes in five colours – Crystal White, Onyx Black, Tech Grey, Forest Green and Brooke Blue with silver roof. The Crystal White and Brooke Blue are for the Performance variants only.

Zeekr 7X specs and features

The Zeekr 7X RWD variants come with a single motor at the rear that pushes 310kW (416hp) and 440Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the range-topping AWD Performance gets dual motors pushing 475kW (637hp) and 710Nm of torque, capable of 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

In terms of battery, the base RWD model gets a 75kWh 2nd generation Golden LFP battery with a WLTP-rated range of 480km. Meanwhile, the RWD Long Range and Performance get a larger 100kWh NMC battery that offers up to 615km and 543km of WLTP-rated range respectively.

The Zeekr 7X sets a new benchmark for EV charging for its segment in Malaysia. Across the board, the Zeekr 7X comes with a 22kW AC on-board charger. The Zeekr 7X RWD Standard with the 75kWh Golden LFP battery can do 10-80 per cent of DC fast charging in just 10.5 minutes with a peak rate of 450kW.

The RWD Long Range and AWD Performance can do 10-80 per cent charge in 16 minutes, with a peak rate of 420kW. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile, the RWD Long Range and AWD Performance can do 10-80 per cent charge in 16 minutes, with a peak rate of 420kW.

The Zeekr 7X also offers 3.3kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), front double wishbone and rear multi-link suspension, frameless doors, powered tailgate, panoramic glass roof, triple-zone climate control, 13.02″ digital cluster, 16″ 3.5K mini-LED infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a full suite of ADAS features along with seven airbags.

The Zeekr 7X RWD Long Range variant adds power-adjustable steering, ventilated and massage front seats, AR head-up display, 21-speaker Zeekr Sound Pro system, and dual 50W wireless charging pads.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Zeekr 7X AWD Performance variant gets larger 20″ alloys, air suspension with CCD, Zeekr Stargate LED front panel, powered doors, Nappa leather seats and rear side window sunshades.

This premium full-sized fully electric SUV competes head on against many 5-seater SUV contenders which include the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7 and the Xpeng G6. — SoyaCincau pic

In terms of road tax which is applicable for EVs starting from 2026, the Zeekr 7X RWD models with 310kW (416hp) motor output will cost you RM575. Meanwhile, the Zeekr 7X AWD with dual motors pushing 475kW (637hp) will cost you RM1,740. — SoyaCincau