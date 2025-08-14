PUCHONG, Aug 14 — Are you ready for one of the biggest pro wrestling shows in Malaysia? Announced a few months ago, APAC Wrestling Ground Zero will host a major event — SlamFest 25 — on August 30 at Stadium Juara.

This upcoming event won’t be your typical local wrestling show, as for the first time ever, WWE’s Independent Development (WWE ID) stars will be making their way to Malaysia to go toe-to-toe with local talent.

If you’re curious to know, WWE ID is a programme that helps independent wrestlers work towards joining WWE, where it focuses on developing talent by providing mentorship, training, and access to WWE’s world-class resources.

Professional wrestling fans will know WWE as the largest Pro wrestling company in the world, based in the United States, and while WWE has previously held shows in Malaysia — once in 2002 and again in 2014 — it’s the first time WWE, through their WWE ID programme, is officially collaborating with a Malaysian wrestling promotion.

At today’s press conference at Spacerubix Puchong, APAC Wrestling co-founder Ayez Shaukat Fonseka Farid said SlamFest 25 aims to put Malaysian wrestling on the map and gain the global recognition it deserves.

“This is also an opportunity for all the APAC wrestlers to get noticed by a big wrestling promotion like WWE.

“I’ve worked hard, and it’s not easy for a small wrestling promotion in Malaysia to be given this kind of chance,” said Shaukat.

“This is our opportunity to prove that wrestlers in Malaysia are world-class — and capable of producing future WWE superstars.

“All the blood, sweat, and tears I’ve poured into building the pro wrestling scene in Malaysia, this is the culmination of it,” he added.

APAC Wrestling co-founder Ayez Shaukat Fonseka Farid (centre) with fellow wrestlers at the press conference. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Shaukat will be in the main event, facing ‘The Maharaja’ Raj Dhesi (formerly known as WWE’s Jinder Mahal) — a former WWE Champion — marking the first time a wrestler from South-east Asia goes face-to-face with a former WWE Champion.

“To become a WWE champion means you are at the very top of the pro wrestling industry, no questions asked.

“I’m going up against somebody who has been at the very top of the industry, and obviously, there is going to be pressure,” said Shaukat.

“However, it only means I’m very passionate about my craft, my performance, and what I share with the audience.

“It’s also going to be an opportunity for me to prove to the bigger corporation that I am just as much of a star as Raj Dhesi is,” he added.

More action-packed matches are lined up, such as the APAC Wrestling Champion ‘Dreamkiller’ Azroy, who would face WWE ID champion Cappuccino Jones.

Another milestone moment will see Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana, the current APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion, test her skills against WWE ID Women’s Champion Kylie Rae — a name well known on the American pro wrestling scene.

“Kylie is the WWE ID Women’s Champion, and she is the face of WWE ID, and of course, there is pressure, but I’m also a champion.

“Wrestling Kylie is something I have dreamed about, so to wrestle her is going to be part of my growth as well,” Phoenix added.

It’s not the only women’s wrestling match taking place, as international wrestlers like Tarlee the Australian powerhouse, Crystal — the Philippines’ hard-hitting queen — Japan’s living legend Mio Shirai, and Kira Summer — the rising Australian and Japanese superstar — will face off in a Femme Fatale Four-Way to determine the number one contender for the APAC Women’s Championship.

In addition, a Tag Team Cup Gauntlet will take place, featuring four teams of Damian Slater & Marcius Pitt (TMDK), Mighty Eddie & NYC, Konrad Kai & The Eurasian Dragon, and CBK & “The Philippine Dream” Julio.

Other matches listed for the event are:

• Serigala vs Mikey Broderick

• Alfa Nazri vs Sean Legacy

• Double K vs Jordan Oasis

A close-up of the APAC Wrestling Championship belt. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Featuring 24 wrestlers and eight exclusive matches, SlamFest 25 will also be streamed live to fans worldwide via CloudJoi and Shaukat’s official TikTok — from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, Sydney, and beyond — with prices from as low as RM35.

In just two weeks, the anticipation is building as APAC Wrestling prepares to hit a major milestone, highlighting how far the local pro wrestling scene has come, where it has grown from grassroots beginnings to earning international attention, with even global giants like WWE recognising the talent emerging from the region.

It’s a show — and a moment — not to be missed, happening just a day before Merdeka, and what better way to celebrate?

Expect SlamFest 25 to deliver pure sports entertainment — packed with drama and action, just like what fans would see in WWE or other major professional wrestling shows.

“For wrestling fans, this is the show where you’ll want to come out and support your local talent and athletes,” said pro wrestler Double K.

“With SlamFest 2025, I’ve succeeded in opening the doors so that over the next 10 years, a new generation of professional wrestlers from Malaysia can be seen on WWE TV — which I believe is possible.

“This would not have been achieved without the support of my fellow students and wrestlers,” Shaukat concluded.

Fans can still get their tickets here.