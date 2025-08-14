PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — After 40 years of service, Malaysia Airlines lead stewardess Zuhaimi Hashim has completed her final flight, with her daughter, Delilah — also a crew member — by her side.

According to a post on A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge Facebook page, the milestone journey took place on a flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, marking the end of Zuhaimi’s distinguished four-decade career with the airline. The moment was made even more special by Delilah’s presence as part of the crew.

Delilah shared the emotional occasion on TikTok, capturing heartfelt moments from both the flight and their layover. In one of the videos, she wrote: “LSS Zuhaimi signing off after 40 years! Congratulations on your retirement, Mom! After so many years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices, you finally have time to relax and enjoy life.”

She added, "May this new chapter take you on all the adventures you’ve dreamed of."

Overcome with emotion, Zuhaimi paused in the economy cabin to wipe away tears as passengers applauded her in honour of her remarkable career.

Her final walk concluded in the rear galley, where a banner reading “We Will Miss You” awaited.