KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — In an attempt to ensure higher availability and fair usage, ChargEV has started to impose idle fees for selected EV chargers. Idle fees are additional charges that users would have to pay if they do not move their cars after their EV charging session is completed.

A notice has been spotted at ChargEV’s 400kW DC Chargers at Starling Mall which indicates that an idle fee of RM0.50 per minute will be imposed 20 minutes after the charging session has stopped.

The idle fee notice is also shown in the ChargEV app and there’s an extra icon to show that the charger has idle fees enabled. Typically, ChargEV’s DC chargers are priced at RM1.60 per kWh.

Users will then have to pay RM0.50 per minute if they don’t move their car 20 minutes after charging is completed.

So after the grace period, you’re looking at an extra charge of RM30 per hour on top of your completed EV charging cost.

Besides Starling Mall, the idle fee is also spotted at Menara Southpoint which has a total of 3x AC charge points. From the looks of it, ChargEV is testing out the idle fee feature before they roll out to more busy locations.

According to the FAQ on ChargEV’s website, users will be notified if idle fee applies once charging is completed. The notification will also warn the idle fee of RM0.50 per minute will be charged if you do not move the vehicle within 20 minutes.

If you don’t unplug and move your car within the grace period, another notification will be sent out once the idle fee kicks in.

Once the idle fee is running, users will be able to check the status from the ChargEV app which states not only your total charging consumption but also the total idle duration. The final receipt will also indicate the charging session as well as total idle time.

Remember that EV charging bays are not parking spots. Once you’re done charging, you should move your vehicle so that others can charge as well.

In case you missed it, Gentari has introduced overstay fees to address EV charger hoggers.

Unlike idle fees, these overstay fees will be charged if you’ve exceeded the time limit of 1 hour for DC charger or 4 hours for AC charger regardless if you’re still charging or not. So if you’re planning to charge overnight with a Gentari AC charge point, do make sure if the location has overstay fees or else you’ll might get a bill shock for the overstay hours. — SoyaCincau