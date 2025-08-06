MACDOEL (California), Aug 6 — Wolves are killing cattle across the American West — so US wildlife officials are turning to an unusual new defence: drones blasting AC/DC and audio from Marriage Story.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using quadcopters equipped with thermal cameras and loudspeakers to patrol ranches and drive away wolves without physical force, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported earlier this month.

This is because wolves remain protected under US federal law.

Among the deterrents played over drone speakers are fireworks, gunshots, and recordings of people arguing, including the intense shouting match between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story.

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” USDA district supervisor Paul Wolf (yes, that’s his real name) was quoted as saying.

The effort is part of a federal “wolf hazing” project launched in Oregon’s Klamath Basin in 2022 after 11 cows were killed in just 20 days.

Once drones were deployed, only two more cows were lost over the next 85 days, the report said.

Music used in these airborne interventions includes AC/DC’s Thunderstruck and Five Finger Death Punch’s Blue on Black.

“Riding to the rescue are drone cowhands,” the WSJ wrote, noting the drones don’t just shine spotlights from above but also shout commands.

In one case, a USDA drone pilot even barked at a wolf through the speaker: “Hey get out of here! Get!”

One of the drones reportedly costs up to US$20,000 (RM94,000) and can only stay airborne for about 20 minutes, requiring “hot swaps” of batteries during overnight missions.

So far, results are promising, though not everyone’s convinced it will last.

“Hopefully they’re gonna be successful, but I’m kinda betting on the wolves, truth be known,” Jim Rickert, a 77-year-old rancher told WSJ.