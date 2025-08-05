DUSZNIKI ZDROJ (Poland), Aug 5 — A few hundred people gather in front of a large white tent in the peaceful spa town of Duszniki-Zdroj, nestled on the Polish-Czech border.

Inside, the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing to open the 80th edition of the International Chopin Piano Festival.

“I’ve loved Chopin for so many years!” said Erin Gao, a 33-year-old from China, who travelled to hear the composer’s works while vacationing in Europe.

Mike Righton, a 73-year-old from Texas, shared that enthusiasm.

Mike Righton (2nd left), 73, a retiree from Texas, waits in his seat in the audience for the opening concert to begin on the first day of the 80th Duszniki International Chopin Piano Festival in Duszniki Zdroj, south-western Poland, August 2, 2025. — AFP pic

“This is my fifth year here. I love this festival — there are lots of concerts, and the place is very pretty,” he said.

Organisers expect around 2,000 spectators over the nine-day event that runs until August 9 in this town of just 4,000 residents, where Frederic Chopin’s legacy is visible everywhere.

“Above all, this festival brings together true enthusiasts of Chopin’s music,” said Piotr Paleczny, the festival’s artistic director.

Streets are adorned with posters and statues of the composer and shops welcome tourists with souvenirs bearing his image.

The chairs are arranged to welcome the audience under a portrait of Frederic Chopin in the concert hall of the so-called Chopin Manor on the second day of the 80th Duszniki International Chopin Piano Festival in Duszniki Zdroj, southwestern Poland, August 2, 2025. In 1826, when the town was part of Germany and known as Bad Reinerz that a 16-year-old Chopin gave here his first concert abroad. That performance inspired the founding of the festival in 1946. — AFP pic

It was here in 1826, when the town was part of Germany and known as Bad Reinerz, where a 16-year-old Chopin gave his first concert abroad.

That performance inspired the creation of the festival, which has attracted many of classical music’s biggest names since its founding in 1946.

One of this year’s performers is Warsaw-born pianist Julia Lozowska, 23.

Julia Lozowska, 23, Warsaw-born pianist, plays piano during her concert on the second day of the 80th Duszniki International Chopin Piano Festival in Duszniki Zdroj, southwestern Poland, August 2, 2025. — AFP pic

“I grew up with Chopin. I love many other composers, of course, but he’s the one I understand best,” she said.

Among the festival’s headliners is Aristo Sham, 29, a prodigy from Hong Kong and winner of the 2025 Van Cliburn Competition. He is launching his world tour in Duszniki-Zdroj.

Aristo Sham, 29, from Honk Kong, winner of the 2025 Van Cliburn Competition, pose for the pictures after rehearsal session before his concert on the second day of the 80th Duszniki International Chopin Piano Festival in Duszniki Zdroj, southwestern Poland, August 2, 2025. — AFP pic

“To play in the same venue as him, to follow in his footsteps — it’s a huge honour and privilege,” Sham said after a rehearsal, his eyes resting on a bust of Chopin.

“Here, we’re in a musical cocoon, just playing music in an enchanting setting for an incredibly enthusiastic audience.” — AFP