BEIJING, Aug 5 — A university in central China has partnered with a local industry body to launch the country’s first Barbecue Research Institute, aiming to elevate the street food into a formal profession.

According to South China Morning Post, Yueyang Open University and the Yueyang Barbecue Association have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish the new institute, with plans to train 1,000 barbecue artisans within three years.

Qiao, a member of staff with the Yueyang Barbecue Association, said, “As it is a new initiative, recruiting students this year would be premature, so we plan to begin by recruiting from the public.”

The three-year programme includes two and a half years of theoretical coursework and a six-month internship, offering classes in both craftsmanship and business management.

It will target middle school graduates, out-of-school youth and current practitioners seeking to obtain formal qualifications.

Annual intake is expected to range between 50 and 100 students, with recruitment scheduled to begin next year.

Yueyang Barbecue Industry Association president Meng Yinshuai said, “The barbecue industry has long been undervalued, so it is natural for differing opinions to arise now that it is gaining recognition.

“We aim to expand its influence through sustained promotion and public outreach.”

Barbecue has long held cultural significance in China and remains a popular street food.

According to Grand View Research, China’s barbecue market generated US$421.9 million (RM1.7 billion) in 2024 and is projected to reach US$606.5 million by 2030.

Yueyang is home to more than 2,000 barbecue outlets contributing over 2 billion yuan (RM1.1 billion) annually and supporting around 50,000 jobs.